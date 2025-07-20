Hollencrest Capital Management Has $32,000 Stake in Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Quantum Computing were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quantum Computing in the fourth quarter valued at about $506,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,924,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum Computing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Quantum Computing news, CFO Christopher Boehmler sold 96,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $1,542,996.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 131,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,091,717.60. This represents a 42.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Javad Shabani sold 39,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $466,085.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,059,844 shares of company stock valued at $14,685,149 in the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ QUBT opened at $19.51 on Friday. Quantum Computing Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average is $10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -40.64 and a beta of 3.96.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QUBT. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Quantum Computing in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on Quantum Computing from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Quantum Computing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

