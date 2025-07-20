Hollencrest Capital Management Has $27,000 Position in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC)

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 383.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,951,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 301.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,522,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,759 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,543,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,948,000 after purchasing an additional 708,584 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 1,818.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 661,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,771,000 after purchasing an additional 627,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 741,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,508,000 after purchasing an additional 486,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.78.

Lincoln National Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.39. Lincoln National Corporation has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average of $34.03.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 25.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Brian Kroll sold 10,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $333,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,393.30. This represents a 17.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 43,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $1,429,929.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 154,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,463.56. The trade was a 22.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lincoln National

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.