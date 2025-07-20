Heritage Investors Management Corp Reduces Holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $13,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in McKesson by 75,632.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,393,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,992 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,200,361,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,044,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in McKesson by 59,720.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 358,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,553,000 after purchasing an additional 358,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,861,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK stock opened at $709.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.48. McKesson Corporation has a 1 year low of $464.42 and a 1 year high of $737.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $716.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $667.56.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 201.12% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $810.00 target price (up previously from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 target price on McKesson and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $710.17.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,336 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total transaction of $4,544,812.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,587,348. The trade was a 30.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total value of $394,494.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,677.72. This trade represents a 21.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,488 shares of company stock valued at $37,242,862 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

