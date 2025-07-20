Heritage Investors Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock opened at $348.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $643.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $356.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.82.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,041.50. The trade was a 17.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $4,363,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,875. This trade represents a 30.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,108 shares of company stock valued at $36,771,200 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie decreased their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.52.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

