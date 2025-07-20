Heritage Investors Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 56,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,608.0% during the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 179,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,723,000 after acquiring an additional 106,782 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $99.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.02. The company has a market capitalization of $84.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $146.17.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Susquehanna decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.