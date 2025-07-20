Heritage Investors Management Corp Buys 497 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 376.1% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.72.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $69.81 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $76.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 69.89%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.