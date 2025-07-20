Heritage Investors Management Corp Buys 1,230 Shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,238 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for about 1.6% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $47,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 450.0% in the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $262.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $270.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.36. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 25.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $1,975,615.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 41,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,219,490. The trade was a 13.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R David Schmaier sold 4,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $1,163,284.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 33,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,440,029.18. This trade represents a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,819 shares of company stock valued at $9,111,823. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, July 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.16.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

