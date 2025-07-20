HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA) and Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Financial Comparison

HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA – Get Free Report) and Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares HealthWarehouse.com and Vipshop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get HealthWarehouse.com alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthWarehouse.com 0.22% -2.42% 1.48% Vipshop 6.87% 18.04% 10.21%

Volatility & Risk

HealthWarehouse.com has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vipshop has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.0% of HealthWarehouse.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of Vipshop shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of HealthWarehouse.com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of Vipshop shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for HealthWarehouse.com and Vipshop, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthWarehouse.com 0 0 0 0 0.00 Vipshop 0 5 3 0 2.38

Vipshop has a consensus target price of $15.83, suggesting a potential upside of 0.24%. Given Vipshop’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vipshop is more favorable than HealthWarehouse.com.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HealthWarehouse.com and Vipshop”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthWarehouse.com $33.61 million 0.22 -$330,000.00 ($0.01) -13.00 Vipshop $14.85 billion 0.55 $1.06 billion $1.91 8.27

Vipshop has higher revenue and earnings than HealthWarehouse.com. HealthWarehouse.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vipshop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vipshop beats HealthWarehouse.com on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HealthWarehouse.com

(Get Free Report)

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. operates an online and mail order pharmacy. The company markets a range of generic, brand name, and pet prescription medicines, as well as over-the-counter (OTC) medications and products. It sells its products in 50 states and the District of Columbia in the United States to focus on the out-of-pocket prescription drug market. The company sells prescription medications and OTC products to individual consumers over the Internet. HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. is headquartered in Florence, Kentucky.

About Vipshop

(Get Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products. It also provides internet finance services, including consumer and supplier financing. In addition, the company engages in warehousing, retail business, product procurement, and software development and information technology support activities. The company provides branded products through its vip.com and vipshop.com online platforms, as well as through retail stores. Vipshop Holdings Limited was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for HealthWarehouse.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthWarehouse.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.