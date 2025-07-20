Head to Head Survey: Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) & Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) and Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.8% of Copart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of Liquidity Services shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Copart shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of Liquidity Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Copart and Liquidity Services”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copart $4.59 billion 9.68 $1.36 billion $1.52 30.25 Liquidity Services $439.25 million 1.76 $19.99 million $0.79 31.39

Copart has higher revenue and earnings than Liquidity Services. Copart is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liquidity Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Copart and Liquidity Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copart 0 3 1 0 2.25 Liquidity Services 0 0 2 0 3.00

Copart currently has a consensus target price of $53.33, indicating a potential upside of 15.99%. Liquidity Services has a consensus target price of $38.50, indicating a potential upside of 55.24%. Given Liquidity Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Liquidity Services is more favorable than Copart.

Risk & Volatility

Copart has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquidity Services has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Copart and Liquidity Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copart 32.21% 18.20% 16.36% Liquidity Services 6.31% 20.89% 11.33%

About Copart

Copart, Inc. provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners. The company’s services include online seller access, salvage estimation, estimating, end-of-life vehicle processing, virtual insured exchange, transportation, vehicle inspection stations, on-demand reporting, motor vehicle regulatory agency processing, flexible vehicle processing programs, buy it now, member network, sales process, and dealer services. Its services also include buying vehicles through CashForCars.com and Copart Direct. The company sells its products principally to licensed vehicle dismantlers, rebuilders, repair licensees, used vehicle dealers, and exporters, as well as to the general public. It operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Brazil, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Finland, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, and Spain. Copart, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc. provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination. The company also offers a suite of services, including surplus management, asset valuation, asset sales, marketing, returns management, asset recovery, and ecommerce services. In addition, it operates a global search engine platform for listing used equipment for sale in the construction, machine tool, transportation, printing, and agriculture sectors. The company offers products from industry verticals, such as consumer electronics, general merchandise, apparel, scientific equipment, aerospace parts and equipment, technology hardware, real estate, energy equipment, industrial capital assets, heavy equipment, fleet and transportation equipment, and specialty equipment. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

