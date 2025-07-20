Head-To-Head Review: Solarmax Technology (SMXT) and Its Competitors

Volatility and Risk

Solarmax Technology has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solarmax Technology’s rivals have a beta of 6.64, meaning that their average share price is 564% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Solarmax Technology and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Solarmax Technology $24.15 million -$34.96 million -2.97 Solarmax Technology Competitors $1.31 billion -$161.22 million 2.54

Solarmax Technology’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Solarmax Technology. Solarmax Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solarmax Technology -70.34% N/A -22.23% Solarmax Technology Competitors -2,299.32% -379.52% -19.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Solarmax Technology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

43.8% of shares of all “Solar” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.1% of shares of all “Solar” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Solarmax Technology rivals beat Solarmax Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Solarmax Technology

SolarMax Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated solar energy company in the United States and China. The company engages in the sale and installation of photovoltaic and battery backup systems; sale of LED systems; and identifying and procuring solar farm projects for resale to third parties, as well as provision of engineering, procuring, and construction services for solar farm projects. It serves residential, commercial, and government customers. SolarMax Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Riverside, California.

