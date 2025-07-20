Head to Head Contrast: SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) versus CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.4% of CorVel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of SPAR Group shares are held by institutional investors. 44.6% of CorVel shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of SPAR Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

CorVel has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPAR Group has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CorVel and SPAR Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorVel $895.59 million 5.37 $95.17 million $1.84 50.78 SPAR Group $196.81 million 0.14 -$3.15 million $0.51 2.33

CorVel has higher revenue and earnings than SPAR Group. SPAR Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CorVel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CorVel and SPAR Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorVel 10.63% 32.55% 18.22% SPAR Group -1.60% -37.54% -15.68%

Summary

CorVel beats SPAR Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions. In addition, it provides a range of patient management services, such as claims management, case management, 24/7 nurse triage, utilization management, vocational rehabilitation, and life care planning, as well as processing of claims for self-insured payors with respect to property and casualty insurance. The company offers solutions to employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. CorVel Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management. It also provides remodel and retail transformation consisting of store remodels, store department resets, fixture and banner installations, pop-up store services, and store closings; and assembly and installation services, including assembly of merchandise in stores, in-store services, office setup/down-sizing services, and national in-home furniture assembly services. In addition, the company offers business analytics and insights services, such as product dashboards, stock out reporting, visit reporting, real-time service insights, and share of shelf analytics; and fulfillment and distribution services comprising distribution center staffing, point of purchase fulfillment services, kiosk prep, returns processing, picking and packing services, and inventory services. The company serves mass merchandisers; HBAs; pharmacies; and grocery, discount, dollar, convenience, cash and carry, home improvement, consumer electronics, automotive aftermarket, office supply, personal technology, beverage, household products, consumables, financial products, and independent stores. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

