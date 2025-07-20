Head to Head Analysis: GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) & Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI)

GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH – Get Free Report) and Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.8% of Barrett Business Services shares are held by institutional investors. 68.0% of GBT Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Barrett Business Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for GBT Technologies and Barrett Business Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GBT Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Barrett Business Services 0 0 2 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Barrett Business Services has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.14%. Given Barrett Business Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Barrett Business Services is more favorable than GBT Technologies.

GBT Technologies has a beta of -0.31, meaning that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barrett Business Services has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GBT Technologies and Barrett Business Services”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GBT Technologies $1.20 billion 0.00 $20.72 million N/A N/A Barrett Business Services $1.14 billion 0.98 $52.99 million $1.95 22.37

Barrett Business Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GBT Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares GBT Technologies and Barrett Business Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GBT Technologies N/A -90.27% 34,769.09% Barrett Business Services 4.45% 24.55% 7.09%

Summary

Barrett Business Services beats GBT Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GBT Technologies

GBT Technologies Inc. develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies. The company's technologies include wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. It also develops intelligent human body vitals devices, asset-tracking IoT, and wireless mesh networks. The company also offers IT consulting services; and sells electronic products. The company was formerly known as Gopher Protocol Inc. and changed its name to GBT Technologies Inc. in August 2019. GBT Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc. provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client’s existing workforce. The company provides staffing and recruiting services, such as on-demand or short-term staffing assignment, contract staffing, direct placement, and long-term or indefinite-term on-site management services. It serves electronics manufacturers, light-manufacturing industries, agriculture-based companies, transportation and shipping enterprises, food processors, telecommunications companies, public utilities, general contractors in various construction-related fields, restaurant franchises, and professional services firms. Barrett Business Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

