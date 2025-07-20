Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at $624,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,027,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,139,000 after purchasing an additional 128,860 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $40,299.42. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,983.71. This represents a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:HWC opened at $60.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.05. Hancock Whitney Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $62.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Corporation will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.
Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.
