Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Stock Price Up 44.4% – What’s Next?

Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 44.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 1,215,813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 897% from the average daily volume of 121,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Grid Metals Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$13.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.17, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04.
Grid Metals Company Profile
Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.
