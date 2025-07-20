Graypoint LLC Sells 987 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Graypoint LLC lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,359 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in NIKE by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 1,302.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,602,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $196,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,601 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $23,458,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in NIKE by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,081,021 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $460,160,000 after acquiring an additional 463,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 237,199 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,042,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NIKE from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. HSBC upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NIKE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Argus upgraded NIKE to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NIKE from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.15.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $7,951,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 842,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,894,276.69. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Trading Down 0.7%

NIKE stock opened at $72.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $90.62.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

