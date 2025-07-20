Graypoint LLC Reduces Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Graypoint LLC lessened its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 687.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 183.7% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $139.47 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.38 and a 12 month high of $147.75. The company has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.79.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CBRE Group from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.78.

In other news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 20,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,340. This represents a 8.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total value of $254,585.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 105,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,603,396.10. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,031 shares of company stock valued at $814,080 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

