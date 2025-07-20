Graypoint LLC Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,038,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares during the period. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,979,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $76.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.50 and a 200-day moving average of $73.44. The company has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.66. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $88.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 75.48% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EW. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 5,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total transaction of $447,961.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 58,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,366,054.44. The trade was a 9.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $837,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 41,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,691.20. This trade represents a 21.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,848 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,488. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

