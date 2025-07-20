Graypoint LLC Has $267,000 Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Graypoint LLC lifted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Capital World Investors raised its stake in United Rentals by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,221,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,564,722,000 after acquiring an additional 323,636 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,115,142,000 after buying an additional 20,401 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in United Rentals by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,250,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $880,778,000 after purchasing an additional 172,340 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,093,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $770,199,000 after acquiring an additional 97,336 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,051,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $740,624,000 after acquiring an additional 305,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $499,748.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,957.06. This trade represents a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total value of $688,908.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,697.44. This trade represents a 11.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on URI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Cfra Research raised United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $705.00 to $666.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $810.00 price target (up previously from $740.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $768.54.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $808.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $736.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $689.15. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $525.91 and a 1-year high of $896.98. The firm has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.15 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.54%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

