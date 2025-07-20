Graypoint LLC Decreases Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Graypoint LLC reduced its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $93.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays set a $71.00 target price on Sempra Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Sempra Energy Price Performance

NYSE SRE opened at $78.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $61.90 and a 1-year high of $95.77.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sempra Energy news, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $595,193.90. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,117.94. This trade represents a 32.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

