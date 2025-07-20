Graypoint LLC Acquires Shares of 16,187 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,650,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,519,000 after buying an additional 1,658,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,441,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,633,000 after buying an additional 1,991,441 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $362,210,000. Slate Path Capital LP grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 23,801,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,577,000 after buying an additional 6,381,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,608,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,545,000 after buying an additional 1,725,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

WBD opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.54. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 30.56%. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WBD. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Huber Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.41.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

