Graypoint LLC Acquires 157 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Graypoint LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.4% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the first quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.8%

BR opened at $239.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.76 and a 200-day moving average of $236.48. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.67 and a 52 week high of $247.01.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.82% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 52.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Pamela L. Carter sold 4,829 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.23, for a total value of $1,169,728.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,229.66. This trade represents a 40.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,068 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.22, for a total value of $251,214.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,685.40. The trade was a 49.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,116 shares of company stock worth $4,352,298. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

