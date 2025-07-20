Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 67.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,664,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,391 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,346,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,773,000 after purchasing an additional 122,531 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,252,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,751,000 after purchasing an additional 20,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,059,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,417,000 after purchasing an additional 58,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,848,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,037,000 after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares during the last quarter.

GSLC stock opened at $123.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $94.88 and a 12-month high of $123.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.73.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

