Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFFD. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,201,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,177,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,514,000 after purchasing an additional 804,185 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 3,173,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,416,000 after purchasing an additional 465,090 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,593,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,337,000 after purchasing an additional 127,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,433,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,289,000 after purchasing an additional 143,263 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PFFD opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.11. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $21.08.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

