German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Director Jack Sheidler Buys 494 Shares

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) Director Jack Sheidler acquired 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.49 per share, with a total value of $20,002.06. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 65,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,829.62. This represents a 0.75% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jack Sheidler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, June 15th, Jack Sheidler bought 48 shares of German American Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.78 per share, with a total value of $1,813.44.

On Thursday, May 15th, Jack Sheidler bought 45 shares of German American Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $1,786.50.

German American Bancorp Price Performance

GABC opened at $40.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.59. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $47.08.

German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $81.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.60 million. Research analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on German American Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On German American Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GABC. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in German American Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in German American Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 399.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Recommended Stories

