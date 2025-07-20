FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD) Stock Position Lifted by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Free Report) by 58.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,539 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGLD. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Stock Up 14.8%

BATS IGLD opened at $21.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.73. FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $22.40.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

