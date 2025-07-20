Fountainhead AM LLC Purchases New Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fountainhead AM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,488 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,859,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,637,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220,442 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,761,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,719,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,644 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 96,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,203,667,000 after purchasing an additional 26,280,866 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,858,418,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,148,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,779,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

AT&T Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of T stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $193.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 68.10%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

