Fountainhead AM LLC Makes New Investment in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Fountainhead AM LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 708 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,400. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total value of $270,920.28. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,251.44. The trade was a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,843 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $324.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.72.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MCD

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $296.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $212.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $246.12 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $302.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.49%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.