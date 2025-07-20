Foundry Partners LLC Sells 885 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in United Fire Group, Inc (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.59% of United Fire Group worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UFCS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in United Fire Group during the 1st quarter worth $559,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in United Fire Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in United Fire Group by 270.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in United Fire Group by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 54,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in United Fire Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,981,000 after acquiring an additional 55,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of United Fire Group in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

United Fire Group Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of UFCS opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $697.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.50. United Fire Group, Inc has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $31.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $308.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.18 million. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 5.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

United Fire Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

United Fire Group Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

