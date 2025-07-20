Foundry Partners LLC Sells 78,383 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 94.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 78,383 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 203 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 636 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 target price (down previously from $274.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stephens raised Universal Health Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Baird R W lowered Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.85.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total value of $210,053.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,628.32. The trade was a 12.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $168.99 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.99 and a fifty-two week high of $243.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.48. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.49%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

