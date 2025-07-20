Foundry Partners LLC Sells 5,430 Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 904,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks were worth $5,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LBP AM SA lifted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 424,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 77,429 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 215,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 65,374 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 167,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 64,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th.

Gilat Satellite Networks Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:GILT opened at $7.89 on Friday. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.89 million, a PE ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.64.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $92.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.67 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. Its portfolio consists of cloud-based satellite network platform, very small aperture terminals, amplifiers, modems, on-the-move antennas, solid state power amplifiers, block upconverters, transceivers, and defense ground systems and field services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.