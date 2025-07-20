Foundry Partners LLC Sells 3,020 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $6.37 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The company has a market cap of $965.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $278.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

(Free Report)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.