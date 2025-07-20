Foundry Partners LLC Sells 2,375 Shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Primis Financial worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Primis Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,160,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 28,930 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Primis Financial by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,051,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 106,721 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in Primis Financial by 263.3% in the fourth quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 898,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 650,820 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Primis Financial by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Primis Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Primis Financial stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.17 million, a PE ratio of -41.03 and a beta of 0.74. Primis Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Primis Financial ( NASDAQ:FRST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.12). Primis Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $32.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -137.93%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Primis Financial in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

