Foundry Partners LLC Sells 1,160 Shares of Donegal Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Donegal Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DGICA. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 4,607.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 13,776 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 89,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 41,763 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Donegal Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Donegal Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $704,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGICA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Donegal Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 71,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.83 per share, with a total value of $1,407,930.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 13,441,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,547,344.43. This trade represents a 0.53% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Dean Miller sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $475,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 23,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,523.40. This trade represents a 50.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,269,040 in the last ninety days. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Donegal Group Price Performance

Shares of DGICA opened at $18.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average is $17.90. Donegal Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $245.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.73 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Donegal Group, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 35.61%.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

