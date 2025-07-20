Foundry Partners LLC Makes New $4.86 Million Investment in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 394,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,861,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.74% of Sun Country Airlines as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,395,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,353,000 after purchasing an additional 292,275 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $409,000.

SNCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

SNCY stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.61.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $326.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.51 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Gyurci sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $36,193.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 26,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,141.78. This trade represents a 10.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,372 shares of company stock valued at $110,365 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

