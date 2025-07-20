Foundry Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 303,155 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 807.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,728 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Down 1.3%

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.35.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $97.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OCFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

