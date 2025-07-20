Foundry Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Gates Industrial worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GTES. Citigroup boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.44.

GTES stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.33. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.72.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $847.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.56 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corporation PLC will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

