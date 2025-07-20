Foundry Partners LLC Increases Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Interface were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Interface by 34.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 87,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 22,492 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Interface by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,330,000 after buying an additional 102,903 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Interface by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Interface by 277.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 71,476 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interface by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 8,135 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TILE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Interface in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP James Poppens sold 19,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $392,206.36. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 130,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,621,059.88. This represents a 13.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interface Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $20.59 on Friday. Interface, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.97.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Interface had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $297.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interface Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

