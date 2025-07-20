Foundry Partners LLC Has $3.92 Million Position in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Climb Global Solutions were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $1,449,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $1,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Climb Global Solutions Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of CLMB opened at $100.88 on Friday. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.85 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.05 million, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.75.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $138.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.86 million. Climb Global Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 28.34%. Analysts anticipate that Climb Global Solutions, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Climb Global Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Greg Scorziello sold 5,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total value of $580,333.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,517.62. This represents a 76.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Climb Global Solutions Company Profile

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

