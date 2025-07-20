Foundry Partners LLC Has $2.04 Million Holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) by 52.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,015 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in National HealthCare by 396.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National HealthCare by 809.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in National HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in National HealthCare by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, ClearAlpha Technologies LP acquired a new stake in National HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare Stock Performance

Shares of NHC stock opened at $97.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.90. National HealthCare Co. has a 52 week low of $89.14 and a 52 week high of $138.49.

National HealthCare Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This is an increase from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

