Foundry Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,451 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Teekay Tankers worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TNK. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Teekay Tankers by 49.3% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Teekay Tankers by 19.7% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 399.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. 52.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TNK. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Teekay Tankers from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Teekay Tankers Price Performance

Teekay Tankers stock opened at $44.09 on Friday. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $66.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of -0.04.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $115.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 31.45% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Teekay Tankers’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Teekay Tankers’s previous — dividend of $0.25. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.72%.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

