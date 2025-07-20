Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,550 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 1.05% of Waterstone Financial worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 16,614.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 11,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,628 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 33,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 163,551 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. 62.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WSBF stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.25. The company has a market cap of $258.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $29.67 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

