Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 17,715 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,715 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.95% of Koppers worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the first quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the first quarter worth $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 112.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on KOP shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd.

Koppers Price Performance

NYSE KOP opened at $32.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $647.32 million, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day moving average is $29.74. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.99 and a fifty-two week high of $41.64.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.00 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 1.24%. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Koppers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Koppers’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

