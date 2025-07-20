Forum Financial Management LP Trims Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Forum Financial Management LP reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kooman & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 4,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 878,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,840,000 after purchasing an additional 73,803 shares in the last quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 125,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $111.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.49 and a 200-day moving average of $108.32. The company has a market capitalization of $81.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.