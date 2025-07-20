Forum Financial Management LP Sells 97 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Primerica were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Primerica by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,288,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,717,000 after buying an additional 21,208 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,691,000 after buying an additional 82,921 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 39,199.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 443,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,132,000 after buying an additional 442,170 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 347,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,194,000 after acquiring an additional 46,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Primerica from $274.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.83.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $267.45 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.98 and a 12 month high of $307.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $268.34 and a 200-day moving average of $273.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $803.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.54 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

