Forum Financial Management LP Raises Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $133.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.68. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $117.49 and a 12 month high of $155.44.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Ingredion had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $325,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 31,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,696.72. This trade represents a 6.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.40.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

