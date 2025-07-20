Forum Financial Management LP Raises Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 32.9% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.9% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 45,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 54.0% in the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 29.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,301 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $356.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $324.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.28. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $359.16. The company has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.99%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total transaction of $96,914.07. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,790.21. The trade was a 14.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.33, for a total transaction of $94,309.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,950.68. This trade represents a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,757 shares of company stock worth $3,138,220. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ROK shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $381.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.