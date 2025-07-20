Forum Financial Management LP Has $314,000 Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 160,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,343,000 after acquiring an additional 56,008 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 2.0%

EXPD stock opened at $111.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.53 and a 200-day moving average of $113.58. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $131.59.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

