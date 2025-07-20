Forum Financial Management LP Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,407 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 349.5% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 44.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE PB opened at $73.58 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.57 and a twelve month high of $86.76. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.02 and its 200 day moving average is $72.27.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $306.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.17 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 27.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prosperity Bancshares

In related news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $42,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 45,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,673. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $842,005. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading

