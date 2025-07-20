Forum Financial Management LP Buys New Stake in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,181 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fluor by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fluor by 222.9% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Fluor by 121.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fluor by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Fluor from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fluor from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fluor from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Fluor in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

In other Fluor news, Chairman David E. Constable sold 38,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $2,011,446.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 792,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,272,526.97. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alvin C. Collins III sold 18,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $859,535.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 64,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,919.69. This trade represents a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,320 shares of company stock worth $4,870,182. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FLR opened at $54.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.34. Fluor Corporation has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $60.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.59.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Fluor’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fluor Corporation will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

