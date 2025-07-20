Forum Financial Management LP Buys 446 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOS Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. RoundAngle Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 22,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI stock opened at $56.97 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.94 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.75. The company has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

